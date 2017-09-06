Cavanagh: Dubs are the best team I've ever seen play the game 06 September 2017





Dublin's Paul Flynn with Sean Cavanagh of Tyrone.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Paul Flynn with Sean Cavanagh of Tyrone.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Recently retired Tyrone ace Sean Cavanagh says the chasing pack is floundering in Dublin's slipstream and doesn't envisage them being reeled in any time soon.

Jim Gavin and the Sky Blues will be aiming to make it three Sam Maguire Cup wins in-a-row on Sunday week and the Red Hand legend can't see them being stopped.

“I think they could possibly win eight out of 10, whatever it might be,” he told The Irish Independent.

“All things being equal, and the Super 8s will probably help them, because they've got the strength on the bench as well.”

Cavanagh is speaking from a bitter semi-final experience when he adds: “They had it all. They were the best team I've ever played against at inter-county level. I told the Dublin lads that after the game - I believe they're the best team I ever seen play the game.”

He added: “I fear for the rest of the teams, and that's being hand on heart. I'm not sure if Dublin continue on this curve that they're on, the way they're dominating Gaelic football, I fear most teams are going to struggle.

“The GAA are going to struggle to create spectacles. It's amazing what they have at their disposal.”