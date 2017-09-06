Connors points to Galway's consistency 06 September 2017





Galway's Conor Whelan and Noel Connors of Waterford.

Waterford defender Noel Connors believes that Galway's consistency was a key factor in they ending their 29-year wait to see the Liam MacCarthy Cup cross the Shannon again.

Galway produced a great performance to see off the challenge of Waterford in last Sunday's All-Ireland final and Connors admitted to the Waterford News & Star that the Tribesmen have been the form team all year.

“They've probably been the most consistent team over the last twelve months,” stated Connors. “They've been knocking on the door a lot longer than we have.

“It was a great battle to watch from a neutral's perspective but we're very disappointed with the result obviously. Credit to Galway, they've been phenomenal all year.”

He added: “They've been there a few times and tasted that experience in the last couple of years and that adds a small bit of value to it. It's all about percentages when it comes to this.

“They only had a couple of wides compared to us. At times, our shooting was rash and that's something that they've worked on in the last couple of years. Ultimately that's what made up the end result.”