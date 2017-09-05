Harte given fresh three-year term 05 September 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Mickey Harte will continue on as Tyrone senior football manager until the end of 2020 after being ratified at tonight’s county committee meeting.

Reports have suggested that the county’s clubs confirmed the Errigal Ciaran clubman’s extension with a big vote of confidence tonight.

There had been speculation over Harte’s future following his team’s heavy All-Ireland SFC semi-final defeat to champions Dublin on August 27th, but the county committee has released the following:

“Following a meeting of the County Committee tonight, Coiste Contae Thir Eoghain wish to confirm that Mickey Harte has been re-appointed to manage the Tyrone Senior Football team until the end of 2020,” it read.

The extension means that the three-time All-Ireland winning boss will have served 18 seasons with the Red Hands by the time his new term has expired.