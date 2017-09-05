Keaney: Dubs need big-name boss 05 September 2017





Dublin's Conal Keaney. Dublin's Conal Keaney.

Conor Keaney believes Dublin's hurlers need a high-profile manager to come in and take things by the scruff of the neck.

As the Dubs continue their search for a successor to Ger Cunningham - with names like Mattie Kenny, Anthony Daly and Pat Gilroy being thrown into the mix - former dual star Keaney states that they need "a good appointment":

"Someone like that is what is needed. They need a kind of a high-profile name to come in and take Dublin out of pretty much the gutter that it's in, because it's in a very, very low state at the minute," the Ballyboden clubman told The Irish Daily Star.

"It needs that fire to be set again that Daly did when he came in and get the love back for hurling, get the youngsters really loving it and wanting to play it.

"At the minute, all the glory is with the footballers and the last three years have been a disaster, really, for Dublin hurling-wise.

"The County Board need a good appointment this time and to get it right, because if they don't get it right now it's only going one way."