Up for the Match wants biggest Mayo and Dublin fans in the country 05 September 2017





Mayo fans celebrate a goal during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay victory over Kerry at Croke Park.

Last Saturday’s Up for the Match featured two of Galway and Waterford’s biggest hurling fans on the show. And now Des and Gráinne are looking to find their Dubs or Mayo for Sam equivalent!

Maybe you come from the biggest family of Dubs fans in the country, and have the memorabilia and tall tales to prove it? Perhaps you have composed a Mayo song or written a tribute to your county team that you want to share with the nation? If so, get your smart phones out and start filming!

To enter, send in your videos outlining why you believe you are either Dublin or Mayo’s biggest fan. If possible, make sure to film in landscape rather than portrait. The more imaginative or creative you can be with your videos the better as we will be making our decision based on the content that really stands out.

A selection of the best videos will be broadcast on the show on Saturday 16 September.

And for the cream of the crop Up for the Match are offering a once-in-a-lifetime prize - two tickets to the live TV show on Saturday 16th September in RTÉ studios, overnight accommodation at a hotel in Dublin on the night- plus a pair of tickets each to the All-Ireland Football Final the following day (courtesy of GAAGO).

So if you think you have what it takes to be your county’s biggest fan send your video to our dedicated email address: [email protected]

Please make sure to put your county name in the subject heading, and include a daytime telephone number.

The closing date for the receipt of entries is Tuesday September 12.