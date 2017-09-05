O'Connor is new Kingdom boss 05 September 2017





Jack O'Connor as Kerry senior manager in 2004.

Jack O'Connor was last night ratified as the first-ever Kerry U20 football manager.

O'Connor has just completed a two-year stint as county U21 boss, having managed the Kerry minors to the 2014 and 2015 minor All-Irelands.

The Dromid Pearses clubman has now been handed a two-year term with the U20s and will bring with him his entire backroom team from the 2017 under 21s, with the exception of clubmate Declan O'Sullivan, who is replaced by Johnny Crowley. Eamon Whelan and Micheal O Se complete the think-tank.

Three times a senior All-Ireland winner with the Kingdom (in 2004, '06 and '09), O'Connor has long been regarded by many as the most likely successor to current senior manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice, but his commitment to the U20s rules him out of a third stint in charge of Kerry''s premier team for the foreseable future.