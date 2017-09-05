Harte's future to be decided tonight 05 September 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Tyrone football manager Mickey Harte's future will be resolved at a County Board meeting tonight.



The Red Hand players held a meeting last night to reflect on a season where they won the McKenna Cup and Ulster SFC but were soundly beaten by Dublin at the semi-final stage of the All-Ireland SFC.

Three-times All-Ireland winning boss Harte requested an additional year at the end of 2016 but his wish was not granted and he was only given one year at the helm.

With that year now having passed, it remains to be seen whether Harte - who has been in charge since 2002 - will be given another two-year term as desired or just one, if any. Fifty-two club delegates and 16 Tyrone management committee members will vote on Harte's future and it would be a major surprise if the Ballygawley man isn't retained.