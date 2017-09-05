Tribe refused to contemplate defeat 05 September 2017





Francis Forde.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Francis Forde.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Francis Forde says the Galway hurlers were not prepared to leave Croke Park empty-handed on Sunday.

The Tribesmen channeled the pain of previous defeats to devastating effect to record a spirited victory over Waterford and capture the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time in 29 years. Selector Forde points out that the players refused to even contemplate defeat:

"I know that was in the commentary from the players, quite simply they were not going to let this happen again," he told The Irish Independent. "I know that was said between Davy Burke, Johnny Coen, Joe Canning, even out on the pitch, 'this is not happening again'.

"I think that pain, that hurt, that these lads have been through probably drove them over the line in the end. Enough was enough because, as a county and a hurling team, we'd endured a lot and taken a lot of criticism. In fairness to the boys they haven't responded to it, they've taken it on the chin.

"Look, they're good lads, there'll be no one saying we told you so. I think they're just delighted to get over the line."