Glynn glad to be involved in something special 05 September 2017





Galway's Jonathan Glynn celebrates.

Galway's Jonathan Glynn celebrates.

Johnny Glynn says it "wasn't really a sacrifice" to commute home from New York to represent the Galway hurlers.

Despite having been based in the States since 2015, Glynn has nevertheless been an integral part of the Tribesmen camp since the Leinster final and made his first start in two years on Sunday as Galway defeated Waterford to claim the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time since 1988:

"If Galway ring you to come home, you're not going to turn your nose up at it," he states in The Irish Independent. "Galway is my county, that's where I grew up, you're never going to tell them, 'go away'.

"To be honest it wasn't really a sacrifice. It's easily done. It's probably more hassle driving from Cork to Belfast, if you think of it that way. It's only a few hours' flight, into Shannon, and my home house is only 20 minutes from there. My dad was always there to pick me up and we'll have an oul' chat.

"The lifestyle is good, I suppose. It's good craic, but you try to fill the gap with hurling, that gap was filled on Sunday and it's awful hard not to be involved in something like that, no matter what lifestyle is abroad. That was something special."