McGrath slams RTE over sweeper skit 05 September 2017





Waterford manager Derek McGrath and players dejected.

Waterford manager Derek McGrath and players dejected.

Derek McGrath was disappointed by RTE's tasteless jibe at Waterford hurling during Saturday night's Up For The Match programme.

In a sly dig at the much-discussed sweeper system deployed by Na Deise, the state broadcaster ran with footage of a sliothar being passed around between sweeping brushes by underage hurlers before a local baker sweeping flour off his floor declared that he had been "using the sweeper system all my life".

McGrath felt that the skit - which, in fairness, wasn't even remotely funny - was in poor taste:

“We were in Johnstown House and I had made a decision earlier in the day that I’m not going to watch it,” McGrath told The Irish Daily Star. “Then as the day went on we were having so much craic we said we would watch it for the craic.

"We had 13 players allocated single rooms - anyone who wanted a single room got a single room We just said, ‘lads, if you want to watch Up For The Match go ahead. If you’re the type of personality who doesn’t just go and do your own thing, if you’re the type of personality who brings a story from it to another fella, be careful of that’.

"You know, 'did you hear what A, B or C said on Up for the Match' and sometimes you’re trying to avoid those conversations on the night before an All-Ireland final.

“Yeah, disappointing to see the ball being passed from brush to brush on national television. People might say I’m being over the top in criticising it but we’re better than that in Waterford. We’re better than passing a sliothar from brush to brush. I don’t think it was right.”