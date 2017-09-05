"It's demeaning for our manliness to be questioned" 05 September 2017





Galway legend Joe Connolly Galway legend Joe Connolly

Galway hurling legend Joe Connolly was deeply offended by some of the criticism the Tribesmen received over the past 29 years.

Connolly famously captained the westerners to the 1980 All-Ireland SHC and the Tribe collected the Liam MacCarthy Cup twice more in the 'eighties, but a frustrating 29-year wait for their fifth title was only ended at Croke Park on Sunday as Micheal Donoghue's charges battled past Waterford in an absorbing decider.

“Question our location, question our structures, question our skills, but our character and our manliness? That’s the one that got us, that got me," the Castlegar clubman is quoted in The Irish Times.

“It’s embarrassing like. Your heart is in your county, pride in your county and what pundits have said about us over the years, it’s demeaning for our manliness to be questioned.

“Whatever about our ability, it absolutely grates that people question that when you pull this maroon jersey down over your head like, that you’re not at a mental state like the big counties or the other counties. That’s what bugs me more than anything and I hope to God that after Sunday’s performance, there might be a new breed of Galway hurler coming through.

“The stats since we won the last senior in 1988 that we had won ten minors and six U-21s and twelve All-Ireland club championships. That’s mad stuff without winning an All-Ireland to back it up. It’s mad that it’s been that length of time for a start but it’s great that it has come around at long last."