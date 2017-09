Fitzgerald handed Royal hurling role 04 September 2017





Meath Minor Hurling Manager Nick Fitzgerald Meath Minor Hurling Manager Nick Fitzgerald

At tonight's Meath County Committee meeting Nick Fitzgerald was ratified as the new county senior hurling manager.



The Waterford native and Kildalkey clubman guided the Royals to an All-Ireland MHC B final win against Down last month.



He takes over the reins from Martin Ennis who recently stepped down following three successful years at the helm.