All-Ireland hurling final pulls RTE's biggest audience of 2017 04 September 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Galway's Joe Canning with Pauric Mahony of Waterford.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

A peak audience of 1.1million watched Galway claim the All-Ireland SHC title on Sunday, making it RTE’s most watched programme of 2017 so far.

The average audience was 901,500 which meant that 73% of people watching television in Ireland at the time were tuned in to The Sunday Game Live on RTÉ2.

By comparison the Republic of Ireland’s soccer World Cup game against Georgia had an average audience of just 486,000 a day earlier on RTÉ2.

Lovely hurling!