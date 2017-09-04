Galway receive heroes' welcome as Liam crosses Shannon
04 September 2017
Galway captain David Burke lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup alongside minor captain Darren Morrissey with the Irish Press Cup for the crowd in Ballinasloe ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Thousands turned out in Galway to welcome the All-Ireland senior and minor hurling champions home.
The teams crossed the Shannon just before 4pm with supporters waiting for the Liam MacCarthy Cup to cross the river in Athlone and enter Connacht.
The Galway players and management earlier in the day made the traditional visit to Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin where they signed autographs and showed off the MacCarthy Cup to the young patients.
The first stop was The Fairgreen in Ballinasloe where 15,000 turned up to see their heroes before the teams went to Pearse Stadium in Salthill where an even larger crowd welcomed the champions home.