Galway receive heroes' welcome as Liam crosses Shannon 04 September 2017





Galway captain David Burke lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup alongside minor captain Darren Morrissey with the Irish Press Cup for the crowd in Ballinasloe ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Galway captain David Burke lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup alongside minor captain Darren Morrissey with the Irish Press Cup for the crowd in Ballinasloe ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Thousands turned out in Galway to welcome the All-Ireland senior and minor hurling champions home.

The teams crossed the Shannon just before 4pm with supporters waiting for the Liam MacCarthy Cup to cross the river in Athlone and enter Connacht.

Incredible crowd assembled in Ballinasloe to welcome home our two victorious Galway hurling teams. #gaillimhabu pic.twitter.com/sB0W6RHSn5 Ciaran Cannon (@ciarancannon) September 4, 2017



The Galway players and management earlier in the day made the traditional visit to Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin where they signed autographs and showed off the MacCarthy Cup to the young patients.

Some craic on the stage at Pearse Stadium pic.twitter.com/8WqRgRQWG8 Sinad Kissane (@sineadkissane) September 4, 2017

The first stop was The Fairgreen in Ballinasloe where 15,000 turned up to see their heroes before the teams went to Pearse Stadium in Salthill where an even larger crowd welcomed the champions home.