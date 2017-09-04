Joe McQuillan to referee All-Ireland SFC final 04 September 2017





Referee Joe McQuillan with Mayo's Cillian O'Connor and Jack McCaffrey of Dublin during the 2015 All-Ireland SFC semi-final ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Referee Joe McQuillan with Mayo's Cillian O'Connor and Jack McCaffrey of Dublin during the 2015 All-Ireland SFC semi-final ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Joe McQuillan has been confirmed as the referee for the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo, while Anthony Nolan from Wicklow will officiate in the Minor game between Kerry and Derry.

McQuillan from Cavan will take charge of the All-Ireland Senior final between Dublin and Mayo, this will be Joe’s third Senior Final having previously taken charge of the 2011 and 2013 Finals.

Joe McQuillan is a member of the Kill Shamrocks club has also refereed the All-Ireland Under 21 final in 2006, All Ireland Senior Club final 2008, three Leinster Finals, one Munster Final and two Ulster Finals.

His umpires on the day will be Ciarán Brady, TP Gray (all Kill Shamrocks), Jimmy Galligan (Killygarry) and Mickie Lee (Drumalee).

Cork’s Conor Lane will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Padraig O’Sullivan (Kerry) and the Sideline official will be Niall Cullen (Fear Manach).

Anthony Nolan, who will be officiating the Minor final, is a member of the Baltinglass club.

His umpires on the day will be Damien Byrne (Kiltegan), Donal O’Keefe (Annacurra), Peter Case (Donard/Glen) and Patrick Doyle (Rathnew).

Mayo’s Jerome Henry will be the standby referee, the other linesman is James Molloy (Galway) and the Sideline Official will be Martin McNally (Monaghan).