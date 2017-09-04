HS hurling team of the week 04 September 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. The Galway and Waterford teams parade before their All-Ireland SHC final clash at Croke Park.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Galway are celebrating a long overdue Liam MacCarthy Cup success today. Here's our team of the week from All-Ireland hurling final day...



1. Stephen O'Keeffe (Waterford)



The Deise netminder kept a clean sheet in what was a solid performance overall while his opposite number Colm Callanan's error for Waterford's second goal counted against him.



2. Adrian Tuohy (Galway)



Won't have been happy with some of the frees he conceded but came out on top in his personal duel with Jake Dillon after Shane Bennett went off injured.





3. Daithi Burke (Galway)



Went toe-to-toe with Maurice Shanahan who was introduced by Waterford in the 23rd minute and he gave little away to the Lismore man.



4. Noel Connors (Waterford)



Kept the dangerous Conor Whelan on a tight leash throughout and coughed up just a point to the Tribesmen's corner-forward.





5. Tadhg de Burca (Waterford)



Returned from suspension and continued where he left off by sweeping up a lot of stray possession and can't be faulted for his team's three point defeat.



6. Gearoid McInerney (Galway)



A strong contender for the 'man-of-the-match' award – the Galway number six stifled the considerable threat of Austin Gleeson.





7. Aidan Harte (Galway)



Was marked absent for Kevin Moran's opening goal but, other than that, his defensive positioning proved to be the rock on which many a Waterford attack perished.



8. Jamie Barron (Waterford)



It emerged after the final whistle that Barron had struggled with illness in the build-up to the decider but he emptied the tank before being called ashore in the 65th minute.





9. David Burke (Galway)



When the going gets tough, the tough get going – the Galway captain rose to the occasion with a commanding display that yielded two points in each half.



10. Kevin Moran (Waterford)



Calmed Waterford's early nerves with a clinical finish to the back of the Galway net but should have done better with a second-half point attempt that would have pushed the Deise into a two point lead.





11. Joe Canning (Galway)



Sent over 9 points, including two from play and a sublime sideline cut, as he gave up his membership of 'the best hurlers never to win an All-Ireland SHC medal' club.



12. Pauric Mahony (Waterford)



Produced, arguably, his best performance of the championship and finished as the final's top scorer with eleven points – three of which came from general play.





13. Brian Turnbull (Cork Minors)



Remember the name because judging by his 1-7 scoring exploits in yesterday's minor decider we will be hearing a lot more about the Douglas youngster in the years to come.



14. Conor Cooney (Galway)



Not as threatening as in previous games this summer but still made a noteworthy contribution by sending over three points.





15. Jack Canning (Galway Minors)



A day to remember for Galway hurling and the Canning family in particular as Joe's nephew hit two second-half goals to send the Tribesmen on the road to minor success.