McGrath taking time out to mull over future 04 September 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Waterford manager Derek McGrath and selector Dan Shanahan dejected.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Derek McGrath says he will make a decision on his future as Waterford manager within the next six weeks.

The father-of-two took time out from his job as a secondary schoolteacher at De La Salle this year to focus on the Deise's championship campaign, which ended in a heartbreaking All-Ireland final defeat to Galway yesterday.

"I was in such a mode of focus and absolute obsession with the year that I took a year off school essentially to focus on it," he told WLR this morning.

"Dan (Shanahan) and Eoin (Murphy) and all the backroom team have put a huge amount of work in. We're just going to focus on the now for now and see what comes in the next six weeks

"We'll sit down with the board and sit down with the players. We're contemplative, we're in a situation where there is a lot at stake in terms of our own family situations.

"That's not casting doubt, it's just living in a realistic world where priorities have to be considered as well. That's being completely straight and candid about it."