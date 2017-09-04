Walsh Cup defeat convinced Cyril it'd be Galway's year 04 September 2017





Kilkenny's Eoin Murphy saves a shot from Conor Whelan of Galway during their side's Walsh Cup final clash at Nowlan Park in 2017.

Cyril Farrell predicted that Galway would end their All-Ireland famine after losing the Walsh Cup final to Kilkenny last February.

The three-time All-Ireland winning manager and RTE pundit travelled back from Nowlan Park convinced the Tribesmen had the strength in depth to lift the Liam MacCarthy.

"It was on the way home from a Walsh Cup game between Galway and Kilkenny earlier this year when it just clicked in my head that ‘this is our year’ and I’ve never been as happy to say I told you so," he wrote in his Irish Independent column.

"All year I felt Galway looked like a different outfit, that they had parked a lot of the grief from previous failures. And unlike other years, there was a competitive panel to pick from, with the evidence bearing fruit as Niall Burke and Jason Flynn tipped the balance following their introduction.

"There’s a sense of pure relief around the county after 29 years of hurt. This group has suffered final heartbreak before, knowing the hurt of going home on the Monday and wanting the ground to swallow you up, and they bottled that every day they went out this year."

Farrell noted how Galway are no longer over-reliant on Joe Canning for scores.

"It was of little consequence that Joe Canning didn’t give a tour de force display yesterday; that would have killed previous Galway teams, but not this one. For years he had to do everything, but others have come to the fore to take the pressure off," he continued.

"Our forwards won the day and not just on the scoreboard; their tackling was ferocious and while Waterford were organised and tactically astute, they wouldn’t have run into anything like that physicality before. As well as that, all six attackers were capable of popping up with a score."