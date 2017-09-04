Four left in Donegal race as McDaid opts out 04 September 2017





Gary McDaid.

©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard. Gary McDaid.©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard.

Glenswilly’s Gary McDaid has withdrawn from the race to be the next Donegal football manager.

A press release issued by McDaid's club stated that he felt now was not the right time to pursue the senior post, but that the U20 post would be of interest to him.

"Gary McDaid was nominated by the Glenswilly Club for the position of Donegal Senior Football Team manger and he has given careful consideration to the role and feels at this stage it is not the correct time to pursue that particular ambition. Gary has decided that the Donegal U20 management role may be more suitable given the time he has available to him with a young family and his work life balance with his professional career.

"He would like to thank all those who have given him encouragement and support since his club announced his nomination," the statement read.

His decision leaves Declan Bonner, Shaun Paul Barrett, Cathal Corey and Seamus ‘Banty’ McEneaney in the running to replace Rory Gallagher.