Mannion credits manager for instilling composure in Galway 04 September 2017





Galway's Johnny Coen and Padraic Mannion celebrate.

The composure shown by Galway in big matches this year was instilled in them by manager Michaeal Donoghue, according to Padraic Mannion.

The wing back explained how it was something the management had put a strong emphasis on as the Tribesmen swept to Allianz League, Leinster and All-Ireland glory.

"Yeah, it's definitely Micheal and the team have bought into it," Mannion said.

"We have been lacking down through the years and we knew we needed to work on it and improve on it if we wanted to be successful.

"That's what all the best teams do down through the years. Kilkenny always showed the composure. They were up against it many times. You thought they would get beaten and yet they would always grind it out.

"It’s something we worked on in training, all through the league and the Leinster championship, getting that consistency of performance day in and day out.

"We brought a certain amount of that, even if there is always something to work on after every game."