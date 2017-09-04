Pics: Galway bring Liam to Crumlin Children's Hospital 04 September 2017





5-year-old Martin Cummins from Kildare gives Galway captain David Burke a 'high 5' during the All-Ireland champions visit to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

There was great excitement in Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin this morning when the victorious Galway hurlers paid a special visit with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Captain David Burke, Joe Canning and manager Micheál Donoghue posed for photographs with some of the young patients, their parents and staff ahead of their journey back to the West after yesterday's All-Ireland SHC final victory over Waterford.

Minor captain Darren Morrissey and manager Jeff Lynskey also brought the Irish Press Cup along.

Minor captain Darren Morrissey, manager Micheal Donoghue and senior captain David Burke with Rachel Kenna, Director of Nursing and Helen Shortt, CEO of Crumlin Hospital. ©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Conor Cooney and Garda Joe Canning! ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

James Dylan with manager Micheal Donoghue. ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Conor Cooney, Joe Canning, senior manager Micheal Donoghue and minor manager Jeffrey Lynskey. ©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Members of the Galway senior and minor teams pose for photographs with children. ©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Johnny Coen, David Burke and Aidan Harte with young Conor Murray and Kelly Anne Murray. ©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Parents Donnie and Ailbhe Hourigan with son Daniel and manager Micheal Donoghue. ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Joe Canning and David Burke with Anita and Grace Lally. ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.