All-Ireland Sevens: historic first for Beagh 04 September 2017





The All-Ireland Sevens hurling trophy is also destined for Galway after Beagh's victory at the Kilmacud Grounds in Glenalbyn on Saturday.

The south Galway club captured the title for the first time following a 5-17 to 1-22 victory over Whitegate from Clare in a thrilling final. Beagh were captained by Enda Tuohy, whose brother Adrian was part of Galway's All-Ireland senior winning team yesterday.

Twenty teams took part with Beagh, Ahane, Whitegate, Wolfe Tones Shannon, Coolderry, Portroe, St. Brigid's (Dublin) and host Kilmacud Crokes reaching the knockout stages.

Confey of Kildare defeated Crotta O'Neills of Kerry by 4-7 to 3-7 in the Shield final.