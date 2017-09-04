Defeat can be a positive for Cork, Ring insists 04 September 2017





Cork's Eoin Roche dejected.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cork's Eoin Roche dejected.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Denis Ring has urged his Cork minor hurlers to use yesterday's All-Ireland final loss to Galway as motivation in the future.

“I said to them in our dressing-room that the worst thing you can do is forget today. You put the experience in your back pocket and bring it out when you’re back up here again and you ensure that this is never going to happen to you again, and that you’re not going to be defeated the next time," the Cork manager is quoted in the Irish Examiner.

“Make this experience invaluable. Look on it as a positive, not a negative, and use it the next time you’re here, because this experience cannot be bought.”

Ring wasn't making an issue of referee Sean Cleere's decision to disallow Brian Roche's 'goal' for a square ball infringement in the 40th minute.

“Look, all I’m hearing is that it wasn’t [illegal], that it should have been a goal,” he continued.

“Look, I don’t know. In real time you don’t have the luxury of seeing that. It was allowed at the time and then something happened to change that decision. That’s the way it is, that’s the nature of sport. I wonder if the one on the other side [Jack Canning’s goal] was contested... but look, the benefit of the camera will tell all on that.

"We can’t begrudge Galway their victory.”