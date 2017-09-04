DJ peeved as minor celebrations steal jubilee team's limelight 04 September 2017





Galway players do a lap of honour after their All-Ireland MHC final victory over Cork as the Kilkenny 1992/93 teams are honoured in front of the Hogan Stand.

DJ Carey has called for jubilee teams to be honoured during half-time in the All-Ireland SHC final in future.

Carey returned to Croke Park yesterday as part of the Kilkenny 1992 All-Ireland winning team, which was honoured on the pitch between the minor and senior finals. However, the ceremony was drowned out by cheers for the Galway minor team who were doing a lap of honour at the same time after their victory over Cork.

"It was great to be back on the field on All-Ireland final day and meeting up with my old Kilkenny team-mates of yesteryear," the Kilkenny legend wrote in his Irish Daily Mirror column.

"I have one minor gripe, however. We were introduced to the crowd when the Galway minor team was doing its lap of honour, so you had the crowd acknowleding their achievement, and rightly so, while we were being called out and it was just a little bit messy.

"Better to give the minor team their moment and then bring the jubilee team out at half-time in future in my opinion."