Watch: Burke pays tribute to unsung heroes 04 September 2017





Galway captain David Burke lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

David Burke remembered numerous people in an emotional eight-minute speech after lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup in Croke Park yesterday.

This morning, as the Galway team prepared to leave the CityWest Hotel for their journey across the Shannon, the team captain and man of the match paid tribute to the nine players who failed to make the matchday 26 for the All-Ireland final, but who had brought huge intensity to training sessions. Each of them were given number 27 jerseys in recognition of their efforts.

"They've put in the same effort all year. They'll have the same medal as everyone else from one to 35 and it was them really who won us the trophy and no one will realise it really because different players are out of the limelight," Burke said.

"It was them who made us work so hard at training.

"Everyone says that when you win but when you do win you realise how important it is to get the at intensity and competition for places and I think that's really what helped us get over the line.

"The emotion here at CityWest last night was unreal and I just can't wait to get it (Liam MacCarthy) back home to Galway."

