GAA tweets of the week 04 September 2017





Former Galway hurler and Sky Sports pundit Ollie Canning gives the thumbs up after his county's All-Ireland SHC final victory over Waterford at Croke Park. Former Galway hurler and Sky Sports pundit Ollie Canning gives the thumbs up after his county's All-Ireland SHC final victory over Waterford at Croke Park.

Amazing day at the All Ireland gutted for @NoelieConnors and Waterford but thanks to @CrokePark for their hospitality #allireland pic.twitter.com/0YUEHlCrSt — Jason MCATEER (@MCATEER4) September 3, 2017

Praying the football matches the hurling, what a game! Galway class all year, Waterford just battle until they cant anymore.Unreal #GalvWat — Paraic Sullivan (@SullivanParaic) September 4, 2017

2 managers - O'Donoghue & McGrath - who players obv would go to war for & have a serious attachment to. Vital if you want to succeed #GAA — Pa Ranahan (@PaRanahan) September 3, 2017

82,300 in attendance at #CrokePark..to see 30+ brave players..Millions in Euro generated..not 1 cent going to the players.. #timeforchange — Stephen McDonnell (@smcdonnell_) September 3, 2017

Anthony Daly getting some slagging on the Sunday Game. Gas man I'd say . #thesundaygame — Colm O Neill (@crossbar13) September 3, 2017

Couldn't work out Austin Gleeson's position today. Didn't seem to have one . Comes against him for TOTY ? — paul galvin (@pgal10) September 3, 2017

@JoeyCan88 is just a class apart. He didn't it when it matters most but his thoughtfulness to all those around him after the game 1/2 — Aaron Kernan (@AaronKernan) September 3, 2017

Was exemplary. The Keady's, his nephew, his opponents, family & supporters. He made time for them all. An out & out hero. 2/2 — Aaron Kernan (@AaronKernan) September 3, 2017

A brilliant day with this team at the GAA hurling final .... one of the best sporting events I… https://t.co/nfJOcvrkKm — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) September 3, 2017

Changed my mind: Nash, Spillane, Burke, gleeson, Harte, deburca, Fives, Burke, fitzgibbon, Mahony,chin, jcooney, Horgan, brick, Mannion https://t.co/34igIKi7DP — Richie Hogan (@richiehogan8) September 3, 2017

HOTY will be Moran/Barron/Canning/McInerney or Whelan #anyonesguess

MOTM - Davy Burke

YHOTY - Whelan — Richie Hogan (@richiehogan8) September 3, 2017

Fair play to @Galway_GAA well deserved. David Burke MOTM. Absolutely immense. Looking forward to @TheSundayGame now. #greatestdayoftheyear — Seánie Tobin (@Tellytobin) September 3, 2017

7 points from play from midfielders aswell. Epic stuff. All nearly lasted the whole match too. Not a GPS in sight . David Bourke my MOTM — Shane McGrath (@Shaneytweet) September 3, 2017

Jamie Barron has got to be player of the year.

David Burke for MOTM today - Captains performance, covered every blade of Croker. — Neil McManus (@Neilmcmanus88) September 3, 2017

Really wanted them to interview Johnny Glynn...feels like it's been too long since we heard him talking — Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) September 3, 2017

What a win! Delighted for the lads especially @JoeyCan88! Too many good hurlers in this country without an All-Ireland Medal #GaillimhAbu — Damien Comer (@DamoComer) September 3, 2017

Nobody can deny Galway this all-ireland.Superb all year and shrewd management.Waterford boys gave everything & will come again #highsandlows — colm cooper (@colmcooper13) September 3, 2017

Davy Burke hurled a mountain of ball. 4 points from play is some contribution! #GAA #galvwat #HOTY — Eoin Murphy (@eoinscruff) September 3, 2017

Well done to Galway brilliant #AllIrelandFinal — AP McCoy (@AP_McCoy) September 3, 2017

Purchased my first hurling All Ireland tickets as a supporter since 2006, looking forward to the big show down tomorrow #GAA #hurlingfinal pic.twitter.com/gTwzXYxnOA — TJ Reid (@_tjreid) September 2, 2017

Massive thank you for all the lovely messages over the last few days. It's really appreciated — Niall McNamee (@niallmc14) September 2, 2017