Listen: Conor Hayes delighted to pass on the baton to David Burke 04 September 2017





Galway's All-Ireland winning captains Conor Hayes and David Burke raise the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Conor Hayes says he can die happy now that he will no longer be referred to as the last man to captain Galway to the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

For 29 long years, it had been an albatross around his neck, so Hayes' delight during Galway Bay FM's commentary of yesterday's All-Ireland SHC final when the final whistle sounded was perfectly understandable.

“I am absolutely delighted that I will die a happy man now that I’m not the last man to captain a Galway team to win an All-Ireland senior title. We have a new one now and it’s David Burke,” the 1987 and '88 All-Ireland winning captain and full back said excitedly.

