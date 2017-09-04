Parents' illness put hurling into perspective for Canning 04 September 2017





Galway's Joe Canning with his parents Sean and Josephine following his side's All-Ireland SHC semi-final victory over Tipperary at Croke Park.

Joe Canning has revealed how his parents' battle with cancer made him realise that "hurling is only a game".

One of the most enduring images from yesterday's All-Ireland SHC final was the Galway sharpshooter hugging his parents Sean and Josephine Canning pitchside after the Tribesmen had ended their 29-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup. In an interview with Sky Sports, Canning admitted that he had allowed criticism to affect his game before his parents fought and defeated cancer.

"It probably affected me too much for a long time. It probably took mam and dad for me to appreciate that hurling is only a game at the end of the day and it's only a hobby. A couple of years ago, I probably didn't take it as serious in a way, myself and the pressure," he said.

"We've got serious young lads there with Whelo and Conor Cooney and Joey as well, they really stood up this year and the last year or two. It took a lot of pressure off me."