Shanahan says better team won 04 September 2017





A dejected Derek McGrath with his players and selector Dan Shanahan.

While conceding that Galway were a "small bit better" than Waterford, Dan Shanahan was nevertheless proud of the Deise's performance which went some way towards atoning for their mauling by Kilkenny in their last All-Ireland SHC final appearance nine years ago.

Derek McGrath's right-hand man, who played in the 2008 final, said after yesterday's three-point defeat: "The effort they put in was absolutely phenomenal, we are gutted we lost.

"It's a bad place to be and I was there in 2008, but we didn’t perform in 2008, we performed in some way today and lost by a goal. It could have trickled in there at the end but it didn't happen for us. We are so proud of them players and the effort they put in for us over the last number of years.

"They've given us everything they had, and today it didn't work out for some players. You have days like today in sport. Galway were a small bit better than us, not that much better and everything they hit went over the bar."

The Lismore man is confident that Waterford will bounce back.

"I think we'll have our day, I can't guarantee that, but personally 110% I think we'll have our day," he added.

"Our average age is 25, apart from 'Brick' (Walsh) who has a phenomenal engine and will keep going until he's 40. And Kevin (Moran) who's 30 and our next (Noel Connors) is 28 so we have a lot of hurling in our tank.

"I'm just so disappointed today that we didn't perform like we could perform, but yet I'm so proud of the lads the way they knuckled down and tried to perform."