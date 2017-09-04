Derry SHC: Slaughtneil and Banagher for final 04 September 2017





The Slaughtneil players and management celebrate after winning the Ulster club SHC title.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. The Slaughtneil players and management celebrate after winning the Ulster club SHC title.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Slaughtneil will go in search of their fifth successive Derry SHC title later this month after easing to a 1-21 to 1-8 victory over Ballinascreen on Saturday.

Their opponents in the final will once again be Banagher who edged out Kevin's Lynch's by 2-11 to 1-11 in the other semi-final. Lynch's led by 0-7 to 1-3 at half-time, but the 30th minute dismissal of Tomas Brady on a second yellow card had a big bearing as Oisin McCloskey's second goal with 13 minutes to go proved decisive.

In the other semi-final, Brendan Herron's goal ensured Ballinascreen of a parity at the interval, but they were over-run in the second half with Sé McGuigan bringing his tally to 0-10, Gerald Bradley bagging 0-3 and Cormac O'Doherty helping himself to 1-3 for the rampant champions.