Derry SHC: Slaughtneil and Banagher for final

04 September 2017

The Slaughtneil players and management celebrate after winning the Ulster club SHC title.
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Slaughtneil will go in search of their fifth successive Derry SHC title later this month after easing to a 1-21 to 1-8 victory over Ballinascreen on Saturday.

Their opponents in the final will once again be Banagher who edged out Kevin's Lynch's by 2-11 to 1-11 in the other semi-final. Lynch's led by 0-7 to 1-3 at half-time, but the 30th minute dismissal of Tomas Brady on a second yellow card had a big bearing as Oisin McCloskey's second goal with 13 minutes to go proved decisive.

In the other semi-final, Brendan Herron's goal ensured Ballinascreen of a parity at the interval, but they were over-run in the second half with Sé McGuigan bringing his tally to 0-10, Gerald Bradley bagging 0-3 and Cormac O'Doherty helping himself to 1-3 for the rampant champions.




Most Read Stories

Galway homecoming details

Listen: Michael Duignan overcome by emotion at the final whistle

A bitterly disappointed Derek McGrath offers his congratulations to Galway

"Derek's management style is all wrong"

"We will cherish this time, we are absolutely delighted and we will enjoy the moment"

Twitter: 'Gaillimh Abú'


Android app on Google Play