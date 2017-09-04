Eight Galway players make 'Hurling Team of the Year' cut 04 September 2017





Galway players celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

The Sunday Game's 'Hurling Team of the Year' has generated plenty of discussion and debate across the country.

All-Ireland champions Galway lead the way with eight players while defeated finalists Waterford have four representatives on the selection which was unveiled on last night's show.

Cork's achievement in winning a first Munster crown since 2014 is recognised with two spots while Tipperary's Padraic Maher makes up the selection.

As per usual with selections like this there are plenty of talking points.

The absence of the likes of Waterford pair Austin Gleeson and Paurice Mahony as well as Cork's Mark Coleman and John McGrath from Tipperary has divided opinon.

Meanwhile, it's hard to argue with the panel's selection of Galway's centre-back Gearóid McInerney as their 'Hurler of the Year' while David Burke was a deserving winner of the 'man-of-the-match accolade from yesterday's entertaining decider.

Sunday Game's 'Hurling Team of the Year' 2017



1. Anthony Nash (Cork)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Galway)

3. Daithí Burke (Galway)

4. Noel Connors (Waterford)

5. Pádraic Mannion (Galway)

6. Gearóid McInerney (Galway)

7. Pádraic Maher (Tipperary)

8. Jamie Barron (Waterford)

9. David Burke (Galway)

10. Kevin Moran (Waterford)

11. Joe Canning (Galway)

12. Michael 'Brick' Walsh (Waterford)

13. Conor Whelan (Galway)

14. Conor Cooney (Galway)

15. Patrick Horgan (Cork)