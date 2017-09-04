Galway homecoming details

04 September 2017

Galway's All-Ireland senior and minor hurling champions will return home to a hero's welcome later today.

Having celebrated their respective victories in the CityWest Hotel last night, the teams will leave Dublin this afternoon and the first stop of the homecoming will at the The Fairgreen in Ballinasloe at 3pm. Supporters will be able to access The Fairgreen on foot via Society Street and Harris Road.

The team convoy will continue their journey to Pearse Stadium in Salthill where they're due to arrive at appoximately 6.30pm and where Galway County Council will host a civic welcome and homecoming.




