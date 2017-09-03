Who was Davy Fitz's man-of-the-match?

03 September 2017

Galway's Gearoid McInerney and Austin Gleeson of Waterford during their side's All-Ireland SHC final clash at Croke Park.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Davy Fitzgerald has revealed who he would give the 'man-of-the-match' award to from today's Liam MacCarthy decider.

Galway's victorious captain David Burke and top scorer Joe Canning – who shot 0-10 – both feature prominently in any debate on the subject but Wexford boss Fitzgerald told RTE Sport: “I loved Gearóid McInerney.

“He didn’t give Austin Gleeson a smell of the ball today.

“Austin Gleeson wasn’t at the game, McInerney broke him down; all day I thought he was phenomenal.

“I just love looking at a player like that who doesn’t get the recognition for the job he did out there today.”




Most Read Stories

Listen: Michael Duignan overcome by emotion at the final whistle

A bitterly disappointed Derek McGrath offers his congratulations to Galway

"Derek's management style is all wrong"

"We will cherish this time, we are absolutely delighted and we will enjoy the moment"

Up for the Match's moving tribute to the great Tony Keady

Twitter: 'Gaillimh Abú'


Android app on Google Play