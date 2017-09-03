Who was Davy Fitz's man-of-the-match? 03 September 2017





Galway's Gearoid McInerney and Austin Gleeson of Waterford during their side's All-Ireland SHC final clash at Croke Park.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Galway's Gearoid McInerney and Austin Gleeson of Waterford during their side's All-Ireland SHC final clash at Croke Park.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Davy Fitzgerald has revealed who he would give the 'man-of-the-match' award to from today's Liam MacCarthy decider.

Galway's victorious captain David Burke and top scorer Joe Canning – who shot 0-10 – both feature prominently in any debate on the subject but Wexford boss Fitzgerald told RTE Sport: “I loved Gearóid McInerney.

“He didn’t give Austin Gleeson a smell of the ball today.

“Austin Gleeson wasn’t at the game, McInerney broke him down; all day I thought he was phenomenal.

“I just love looking at a player like that who doesn’t get the recognition for the job he did out there today.”