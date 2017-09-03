"We will cherish this time, we are absolutely delighted and we will enjoy the moment" 03 September 2017





Galway captain David Burke lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Galway captain David Burke lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

With four points to his credit, David Burke played a captain's role to help inspire the Tribesmen to a first Liam MacCarthy Cup success since 1988.

When their backs were against the wall in the second-half, Burke revealed how they drew on the disappointment of past experiences to see them through.

“We went a point down in the second-half and I looked at Joe (Canning) and Johnny (Coen) and I said lads this is not happening again,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“We went down into the pit of our stomach and we got a couple of scores. It was a whole panel effort 16 to 31; they are the guys who made it happen.

“They are the guys who pushed us all the way since after the Leinster final, so I owe a huge deal of gratitude to them as well. They are the ones who did the work.

“We had good experiences and bad experiences in the past and we had to bottle all that together and use it.”

There were some poignant moments in the St Thomas' clubman acceptance speech where he paid tribute to the legendary Tony Keady and former team-mate Niall O'Donoghue who died in tragic circumstances, aged just 22, in 2013.

He also dedicated the victory to the players who toiled for years in the maroon and white jersey without the getting the rewards their efforts deserved.

“You can look around the stadium, the colour is unreal and it’s mad to think it’s 29 years since the last win and the hurlers and the quality of players that have gone through, this is for them.

“They have soldiered, they have put blood and sweat into it and there have been management teams that have put all that in too.

“We will cherish this time, we are absolutely delighted and we will enjoy the moment.”