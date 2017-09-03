Mullane: we're a fantastic county and we'll be back 03 September 2017





Waterford manager Derek McGrath and players dejected.

Waterford manager Derek McGrath and players dejected. ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Today's All-Ireland final defeat to Galway is not the end of road for this Waterford team as far as John Mullane is concerned.

The five-time All-Star – who famously promised to ride a horse naked down the Waterford quays if his native county won today – was on analysis duty with RTE's 'Sunday Sport' today and he commented: “It’s devastating for the lads, we’ll be back.

“I think Kevin [Moran] missed a chance to put us two points ahead. We had opportunities but they got the margin.

“I’m an emotional wreck here at the moment. I’m in tears for my own county but look if we weren’t to win it, I had one of the best nights of my life last night with an awful lot of Galway people.

“And if we weren’t going to win it fair dues to Galway.

“If anyone deserves this it’s Galway, we will be back, we’ll learn from this, we’ll bottle this.

“Sometimes you have to lose one to win one. We’re a fantastic county.”