A bitterly disappointed Derek McGrath offers his congratulations to Galway 03 September 2017





Waterford manager Derek McGrath and selector Dan Shanahan dejected.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Waterford manager Derek McGrath and selector Dan Shanahan dejected.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The losing dressing room is not a nice place to be on All-Ireland final day as Derek McGrath found out today.

“Yeah look, a hard day,” the Waterford manager acknowledged when speaking to RTE's 'The Sunday Game' following his team's three point defeat to Galway.

“A gut wrenching dressing room inside. Lads put everything into it for the last four years so bitterly disappointed albeit Galway probably marginally a better team.

“We were hit with four points in-a-row at the start of the game. I'm just so proud of our lads in terms of not crumbling. We managed to get ourselves back in the game almost against the head if you like with Kevin's goal.

“I think we kind of settled in after that and just before half-time we had a fairly strong period.

“Overall, I think Galway, it came a little bit easier to them at times so congratulations to Micheal and the lads from Galway.”

The De La Salle clubman was keen to emphasise how proud he and his backroom team were of the players.

“We were ranked 12/1 at the start of the year to win the championship so we're very proud of the lads albeit I acknowledged last year that moral victories are probably gone in Waterford. It's so hard to get back here again.”

McGrath has now four years under his belt as Waterford senior hurling manager – has he put any thought into what the future holds for him?

“No, I'm just in a dressing room where the scenes are devastation so I've put no thought into anything else only the fact that we were here to try to be as competitive and win the All-Ireland and unfortunately we haven't done that.”