Listen: Michael Duignan overcome by emotion at the final whistle 03 September 2017





RTE's Michael Duignan and inset late Galway great Tony Keady. RTE's Michael Duignan and inset late Galway great Tony Keady.

RTE commentator Michael Duignan's voice quivered as he paid a heartfelt tribute to the great Tony Keady in the immediate aftermath of today's All-Ireland SHC final.

“I had such time for the man,” Duignan said. "At half-time, we were looking at the piece on him there. It's so heartbreaking for him and his family.

“Whether it was Waterford or Galway today, what it means to both those counties. I'm looking over here at John Mullane and he's heartbroken.

“I'm heartbroken for the people of Waterford but I'm delighted for the people of Galway. That's always the way it was going to be today, what an occasion. What an emotional day.”