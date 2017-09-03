Donoghue: all the credit has to go to the players 03 September 2017





Galway manager Micheal Donoghue celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Galway manager Micheal Donoghue celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Micheal Donoghue has guided Galway to the promised land after 29 years in the wilderness and he was eager to deflect all the praise on to his players.

“This is what dreams are made of,” the victorious manager told RTE's 'The Sunday Game'.

“When we came in at the start two years ago we knew we were dealing with a savage team and from any management's point of view you just want the boys to come in and take ownership of it.

“The last year all the credit has to go to the players, they've been just fantastic.

“I'm the fella that is privileged in this position but to all the managers that have gone before me, they've helped nurture these players and develop them.

“To all the players who have gone through, worn that jersey as well, this is for them as much as the boys here today.”

After their recent near misses - what was the difference today?

“We just said enough is enough. The last couple of years have been really hard. These boys have been kicked every time they'd lost, in 2012, 2015. Nobody every mentioned the resilience these boys have and the character they have. They kept bouncing back.

“They knew coming today they were going to do the job. The mantra today was enough is enough, we were going to win it.”