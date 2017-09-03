Twitter: 'Gaillimh Abú' 03 September 2017





Galway captain David Burke lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Galway captain David Burke lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Here's a round-up of the best of the Twitter reaction to Galway's long-awaited Liam MacCarthy Cup success...

What a day for Galway & what a day for hurling! The best team won & no greater tribute to Tony Keady #LiamIsBack #GaillimhAbú — Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) September 3, 2017

Well done to Galway brilliant #AllIrelandFinal — AP McCoy (@AP_McCoy) September 3, 2017

Galway have gone their last 300 minutes without scoring a goal to win an All-Ireland title. Some achievement. — Colm Keys (@KeysColm) September 3, 2017

@DuignanMichael great tribute to Tony Keady at the final whistle — Ciaran Lyng (@cielyng) September 3, 2017

Hard luck to Waterford.... but so fitting that a hurler as amazing as Joe Canning should win an All Ireland...#GalvWat #allireland — Dustin The Turkey (@DustinOfficial) September 3, 2017

A great game, Galway better on the day and all year. Delighted for @JoeyCan88 pressure is off enjoy it — Joe sheridan (@Squarecut84) September 3, 2017

That was special!! What a game. 2 great sets of warriors leaving everything out there till the very end!! — Darragh Foley (@Dfoley9) September 3, 2017

Fantastic game of hurling. Credit to both teams but i think the best team all year won the all-Ireland #allirel — Wayne McNamara (@waggymc) September 3, 2017

One down for the West - now Mayos turn to bring back #Sam Roll on Sunday 17th .... #gaa #GalwayvWaterford #Allirefinal — Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) September 3, 2017

Davy Burke hurled a mountain of ball. 4 points from play is some contribution! #GAA #galvwat #HOTY — Eoin Murphy (@eoinscruff) September 3, 2017