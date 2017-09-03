Twitter: 'Gaillimh Abú'

03 September 2017

Galway captain David Burke lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Here's a round-up of the best of the Twitter reaction to Galway's long-awaited Liam MacCarthy Cup success...




Most Read Stories

"Derek's management style is all wrong"

As it happened: Sunday Match Tracker

A bitterly disappointed Derek McGrath offers his congratulations to Galway

Up for the Match's moving tribute to the great Tony Keady

Twitter: 'Gaillimh Abú'

All-Ireland MHC final: Canning's class shines as Galway capture 11th title


Android app on Google Play