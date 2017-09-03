Twitter: 'Gaillimh Abú'

Here's a round-up of the best of the Twitter reaction to Galway's long-awaited Liam MacCarthy Cup success...
— Ollie Canning (@OllieCanning) September 3, 2017
What a day for Galway & what a day for hurling! The best team won & no greater tribute to Tony Keady #LiamIsBack #GaillimhAbú
— Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) September 3, 2017
What a day for Galway & what a day for hurling! The best team won & no greater tribute to Tony Keady #LiamIsBack #GaillimhAbú
— AP McCoy (@AP_McCoy) September 3, 2017
Galway have gone their last 300 minutes without scoring a goal to win an All-Ireland title. Some achievement.
— Colm Keys (@KeysColm) September 3, 2017
Galway have gone their last 300 minutes without scoring a goal to win an All-Ireland title. Some achievement.
— Ciaran Lyng (@cielyng) September 3, 2017
Hard luck to Waterford.... but so fitting that a hurler as amazing as Joe Canning should win an All Ireland...#GalvWat #allireland
— Dustin The Turkey (@DustinOfficial) September 3, 2017
Hard luck to Waterford.... but so fitting that a hurler as amazing as Joe Canning should win an All Ireland...#GalvWat #allireland
— Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) September 3, 2017
A great game, Galway better on the day and all year. Delighted for @JoeyCan88 pressure is off enjoy it
— Joe sheridan (@Squarecut84) September 3, 2017
A great game, Galway better on the day and all year. Delighted for @JoeyCan88 pressure is off enjoy it
— Darragh Foley (@Dfoley9) September 3, 2017
Fantastic game of hurling. Credit to both teams but i think the best team all year won the all-Ireland #allirel
— Wayne McNamara (@waggymc) September 3, 2017
Fantastic game of hurling. Credit to both teams but i think the best team all year won the all-Ireland #allirel
— Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) September 3, 2017
Davy Burke hurled a mountain of ball. 4 points from play is some contribution! #GAA #galvwat #HOTY
— Eoin Murphy (@eoinscruff) September 3, 2017
Davy Burke hurled a mountain of ball. 4 points from play is some contribution! #GAA #galvwat #HOTY
— colm cooper (@colmcooper13) September 3, 2017
Nobody can deny Galway this all-ireland.Superb all year and shrewd management.Waterford boys gave everything & will come again #highsandlows
— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 3, 2017
The Galway famine is over - @MartyM_RTE & @duignanMichael react to history being made #RTEGAA #GalvWat pic.twitter.com/1VLlDtjwOa