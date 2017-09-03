Watch: The GAA remembers Tony Keady on All-Ireland final day 03 September 2017





The late great Tony Keady. The late great Tony Keady.

The GAA honoured the late Tony Keady with a video tribute was shown on the big screen during half-time of today's Liam MacCarthy Cup decider.

The 53-year-old passed away suddently just days after watching the Tribesmen overcome Tipperary in the last four and the clip features contributions from his former team-mates Pat Malone, Pete Finnerty and Éanna Ryan.

Both sets of fans in the full house also remembered the All-Ireland winning number six with a standing ovation and round of applause in the 6th minute of today's contest.