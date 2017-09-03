Watch: Callanan caught napping for Waterford's second goal 03 September 2017





Colm Callanan won't care to be reminded about the concession of Waterford's second goal today.

The Galway netminder misjudged Kieran Bennett's speculative delivery and the sliotar ended up in the back of his net.

As things stand, the Tribesmen lead by 0-14 to 2-7 at the halfway stage and Callanan will hope that his mistake doesn't come back to haunt them at the final whistle.