'Absolutely unreal', says Jack Canning 03 September 2017





Galway's Jack Canning celebrates after scoring a goal.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Galway's Jack Canning celebrates after scoring a goal.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Jack Canning's dreams of winning an All-Ireland medal came through today.

Joe's nephew stole the headlines when shooting 2-2 in a 'man-of-the-match' performance in his team's hard-earned 2-17 to 2-15 minor final victory over Cork.

“Absolutely unreal,” he replied when asked on TG4's GAA Beo: 'how does it feel to an All-Ireland champion?'.

“This is why we start hurling for these days. We start at underage, at Under 6s, and this is what it's all about – coming to Croke Park and winning All-Irelands. This is why we do it.”

Galway looked to be trouble at the halfway stage but they turned things around in the second-half thanks to two early goals from the left corner-forward.

“I had a terrible first-half myself but the boys stuck to their guns. They fought hard. At half-time we just had to reset, keep hitting hard, getting tackles, hooks, blocks in. Lucky enough it worked out in the end for us.”

Jeffrey Lynskey guided Galway to a second minor title in three years and he said: “A huge performance from the lads, seven points down, showed a huge amount of character to fight back.”

Lynskey agreed that there is added significance to the win considering it's the last time that minor will be played as an under 18 competition.

“Ah definitely yeah. As a county minor for us, over the last 20 years, we've really taken over. Mattie Murphy before me obviously won six titles, John Hardiman before that won two.

“Underage hurling in Galway is always going to be producing hurlers. The biggest fault for us is the game side of it at minor and U-21. If that structure changes, then you will see better hurlers on to our senior team in a couple of years.”