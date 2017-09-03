All-Ireland MHC final: Canning's class shines as Galway capture 11th title 03 September 2017





Cork's Diarmuid Linehan with Conor Walsh of Galway.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cork's Diarmuid Linehan with Conor Walsh of Galway.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

All-Ireland hurling final day has got off to a good start for Galway as they have been crowned All-Ireland minor hurling champions for the 11th time after edging out Cork in an entertaining Irish Press Cup decider at Croke Park.

The Jeffrey Lynskey coached side prevailed on a scoreline of 2-17 to 2-15 and two second-half Jack Canning goals were vital ingredients in their winning formula as they overturned a three point half-time deficit.

A closely contested affair was anticipated prior to throw-in and both sets of players didn't disappoint.

First-half goals from impressive corner-forwards Brian Turnbull and Evan Sheehan helped establish a 2-7 to 0-10 half-time advantage for Cork but Canning's two goals at the start of the second-half turned the tide in the Tribesmen's favour.

The team in red and white - who were chasing a first All-Ireland title at this grade since 2001- got off to a dream start when Turnbull – who raised 13 white flags in the semi-final win over Dublin - found the back of the Tribesmen's net after just eight seconds of play.

Sheehan – who missed the semi-final because of injury - struck for a brilliant goal in the 16th minute and the Chill Insurance sponsored outfit were 2-3 to 0-4 to the good at that stage.

There was one change to the Galway starting 15 with Donal Mannion coming in at the expense of the injured Conor Molloy and first-half points from Sean Bleahene and Conor Molloy kept them within touching distance of their opponents.

Galway captain Darren Morrissey lifts the Irish Press Cup.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Despite not registering in the opening period, number 15 Canning finished with 2-2 to his name.

Mannion teed him up for his first goal 90 seconds after the restart and his second, which arrived in the 39th minute, parachuted the eventual winners into a 2-13 to 2-10 lead.

The 'man-of-the-match' fielded a high delivery and showed great strength before producing a finish from close range that his uncle Joe would have been proud of.

There was, however, a hint of a square ball infringement about it and a defining moment of the game arrived three minutes later when Cork had a goal ruled out after Robert Downey was deemed to have been inside the square.

Canning's full-forward line colleague Bleahene was also in fine form in front of the posts and he contributed five points from play to his team's cause.

Turnbull top scored for the Denis Ring managed Munster champions with 1-7 but his efforts proved to be in vain as their late rally came up short.

There was great scenes of celebration when GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail presented The Irish Press silverware to victorious captain Darren Morrissey and Galway supporters will be hoping their seniors can emulate their minors' achievement when they take to the field to face Waterford in the senior decider which is scheduld to throw-in shortly at 3.30pm.

Galway - D Fahy; C Killeen, D Loftus (0-1), D Morrissey; R Glennon, C Caulfield, M Gill; C Walsh, C Fahy; B Moran (0-1), C Molloy (0-7f), M McManus; S Bleahene (0-5), D Mannion (0-1), J Canning (2-2). Subs: S Ryan for M McManus, S McArdle for D Loftus, M Kennedy for B Moran, E Fahy for C Walsh.

Cork - G Collins; C O’Callaghan, S O’Leary Hayes, E Roche; A Walsh Barry, J Keating, G Millerick; D Connery (0-1), D Linehan; C Hanafin (0-2), L O’Shea (0-3), B Roche; E Sheehan (1-0), R Downey (0-1), B Turnbull (1-7, 0-3f). Subs: D Hanlon for D Linehan, B Murphy (0-1) for A Walsh Barry.

Referee - S Cleere.