As it happened: Sunday Match Tracker

03 September 2017

Galway's Gearoid McInerney and Austin Gleeson of Waterford during their side's All-Ireland SHC final clash at Croke Park.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

On a monumental day at Croke Park, Galway and Waterford collided in the 2017 All-Ireland SHC final.

Both teams were bidding to bridge enormous gaps to their most-recent Liam MacCarthy Cup triumphs, the Tribesmen having collected their fourth and latest senior All-Ireland in 1988, while Na Deise had been waiting exactly twice as long - since 1959 - for their third. So major history would be made when this novel, mouth-watering decider threw in at 3:30.

The curtain-raiser was a massive match in its own right ... the 2017 All-Ireland minor hurling championship final between Galway and Cork.

Could the Tribe record a famous double or would their Munster rivals stick a spanner or two in the western works?

Click here to look back at our LIVE text commentary on all the action as it happened.




As it happened: Sunday Match Tracker

