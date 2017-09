Twitter: The big day has arrived! 03 September 2017





'No Show Like A Joe Show', Patrick and Joe Saoirse Keighery at the Galway vs Waterford-All-Ireland SHC final Supporters Preview at St Brendan's, Ballinasloe, Galway.

The wait is nearly over for the supporters of Galway and Waterford as all roads lead to Croker. Deise legend Ken McGrath has got the coffee in...

Early start, girl in Starbucks what kind of cup do you want , me...the Liam Mc Carthy , can't believe how funny and witty I am #bogey pic.twitter.com/xwdLjNzbGb — Ken McGrath (@kenmcgrath78) September 3, 2017

The big day has arrived!! Best of Luck to all the panel and Management team #desieabú #support — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) September 3, 2017

: My little girls first All Ireland..she wants to wish the new stars of today the very best of… https://t.co/7q5eHdxZPd — Tony Browne (@TonyBrowne05) September 2, 2017

Good luck to my buddy Derek today, my friends at @DeLaSalleGAA1 and all the Waterford crew in Croke Park today.Norssies be bouncin later pic.twitter.com/LDhCr2hvvX — Gerard O'Kane (@GerardOKane84) September 3, 2017

Hope the media don't make this all Ireland final all about Austin gleeson. Stalwarts like brick, Moran and canning should get the attention — Ray Ryan (@rayryan6) September 3, 2017

class..best pitch in the country.All the best to @Galway_GAA and @WaterfordGAA.For neutrals it's heaven https://t.co/HxUKoSrVb3 — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) September 3, 2017

Early start, 8-30am leaving for Dublin , favourite day of the year, envy these boys tomorrow but I respect them even more — Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) September 2, 2017

Best of luck to the @OfficialCorkGAA Minors today especially our own 2 @DouglasGAAClub men Ross & Brian #RebelsAbú pic.twitter.com/B8y29aTGeY — Eoin Cadogan (@cads3) September 3, 2017

Lá mór na nGael. Cluichí Ceannais Iomána,Páirc an Chrócaigh.Fáilte romhaibh , beannachtaí lucht féachana pic.twitter.com/448hP8GP5p — Uachtarán CLG (@uachtaranclg) September 3, 2017