Tyrrell: Tribemen's fire power to see them through 03 September 2017





Galway's Conor Whelan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Galway's Conor Whelan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

If Galway's forward unit fires on all cylinders today, Kilkenny great Jackie Tyrrell expects the Tribesmen to come out on top against Waterford.

When previewing today's eagerly anticipated decider with independent.ie, Tyrrell highlighted the scoring threat of Micheal Donoghue's side.

“I think the final will be won and lost in the Galway forward line,” he opined.

“The wave of expectation is off Joe Canning's shoulder, he is playing a different role. Conor Whelan has really stepped up this year, consistently getting four, five, six points per game.

“Add in the two Cooneys, they just have a load of guys who can step up, a wide spread of forwards who can contribute.”