Up for the Match's moving tribute to the great Tony Keady 03 September 2017





Emotions were running high during a tribute to the late, great Tony Keady on last night's 'Up for the Match' All-Ireland final show.

The former 'Hurler of the Year', who won All-Ireland medals in 1987 and '88, died suddenly last month and his exploits on the field were remembered as Galway prepare to go head-to-head with Waterford in today's Liam MacCarthy Cup showdown.

Tony's wife, Margaret, and four children were in the audience and his daughter, Shannon, spoke about following in her father's footsteps by winning an All-Ireland camogie championship medal last weekend...

Tony Keady - Up for the Match Tribure pic.twitter.com/ySnY1zDlY2 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 2, 2017