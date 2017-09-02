Twitter salutes Cora Staunton after another inspirational display
Mayo's Cora Staunton reacts to a missed chance against Donegal.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.
Eighteen years after she played in her first All-Ireland ladies football final, Cora Staunton is heading back to Croke Park on September 24 after inspiring Mayo to a famous victory over Cork today.
The incredible Carnacon woman scored 1-9 in a Player of the Match display at Kingspan Breffni Park as the Westerners edged out the seven in-a-row chasing Rebelettes to reach their first Brendan Martin Cup decider in 10 years against Dublin.