Twitter salutes Cora Staunton after another inspirational display

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Mayo's Cora Staunton reacts to a missed chance against Donegal.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Eighteen years after she played in her first All-Ireland ladies football final, Cora Staunton is heading back to Croke Park on September 24 after inspiring Mayo to a famous victory over Cork today.

The incredible Carnacon woman scored 1-9 in a Player of the Match display at Kingspan Breffni Park as the Westerners edged out the seven in-a-row chasing Rebelettes to reach their first Brendan Martin Cup decider in 10 years against Dublin.

'I stuck around for the younger girls who never got to play in Croke Park.' Cora Staunton is just an awesome sportsperson. — Sinead Farrell (@Shin_Farrell) September 2, 2017

Can't think of any other ladies footballer who could have scored the goal Cora Staunton just scored. She's something else — Edwin McGreal (@edmcgreal) September 2, 2017

Run out of superlatives for Cora Staunton. Back in an All-Ireland final. https://t.co/KDCXv4errW — Sinéad Kissane (@sineadkissane) September 2, 2017

Cora Staunton is tearing it up. Again #LGFA #mayovcork — Evanne Ní Chuilinn (@EvanneNiC) September 2, 2017

Cillian O'Connor: We're in an All Ireland Final against Dublin.



Cora Staunton: Hold my drink.



Narrator: Cora had a plan — Mayo Weather (@MayoWeather) September 2, 2017

Cora Staunton on fire. Would love to see her win another All-Ireland. — Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) September 2, 2017

Cork's absolutely remarkable reign comes to an end, gutted for them, but I really hope Cora Staunton & this Mayo team go all the way! https://t.co/7E7gVJsYGe — Lisa Lawlor (@Lisa_Lawlor) September 2, 2017

The double trouble is on !!!! https://t.co/YrkrQiyvOa — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) September 2, 2017