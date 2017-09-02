Handball: McCarthy wins inaugural Ducksy Walsh Cup 02 September 2017





Robbie McCarthy became the first winner of the Ducksy Walsh Cup when he claimed his sixth All-Ireland 60x30 Senior Singles title at Croke Park tonight.

The Mullingar man retained his crown thanks to a 21-16, 21-19 victory over old rival Eoin Kennedy from Dublin.

Catriona Casey of Cork avenged her defeat to Limerick's Martina McMahon last year by winning the ladies final 21-9, 21-19, while Galway's Diarmuid Mulkerrins is the All-Ireland minor Softball champion after he defeated Tipperary's James Prentice in a three-game thriller.