Handball: McCarthy wins inaugural Ducksy Walsh Cup
02 September 2017
Westmeath's Robbie McCarthy
Robbie McCarthy became the first winner of the Ducksy Walsh Cup when he claimed his sixth All-Ireland 60x30 Senior Singles title at Croke Park tonight.
The Mullingar man retained his crown thanks to a 21-16, 21-19 victory over old rival Eoin Kennedy from Dublin.
Catriona Casey of Cork avenged her defeat to Limerick's Martina McMahon last year by winning the ladies final 21-9, 21-19, while Galway's Diarmuid Mulkerrins is the All-Ireland minor Softball champion after he defeated Tipperary's James Prentice in a three-game thriller.