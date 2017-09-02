Galway SFC: Corofin see off Salthill 02 September 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. The Corofin team huddle before their Connacht club SFC final victory over St Brigid's at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Corofin cleared a big obstacle in their quest for a five-in-a-row of Galway SFC titles this evening when they defeated Salthill/Knocknacarra by 1-18 to 2-12 in the preliminary quarter-final at Tuam Stadium.

The champions led by 1-11 to 1-7 at half-time with Colin Brady scoring their goal and Evan Murphy netting a penalty for the Seasiders.

Corofin's victory means they are through to their 10th consecutive Galway SFC quarter-final where they will face Moycullen next weekend.

The other quarter-final pairings are: Annaghdown v Leitir Moir, Tuam Stars v Monivea-Abbey and St James' v Mountbellew/Moylough.